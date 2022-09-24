What priorities are behind the GOP's 'Commitment to America' plan: Kevin McCarthy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

House minority leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy revealed the priorities underpinning Republicans' "Commitment to America" plan Friday on "Hannity."

MCCARTHY, HOUSE REPUBLICANS HIGHLIGHT ECONOMY, EDUCATION IN 'COMMITMENT TO AMERICA' AGENDA

REP. MCCARTHY: The Commitment to America is about you, America, not Washington. And what we have is a plan for a new direction. We spent the last year and a half - all the Republican members in Congress - on different task forces, going out to listen to the American public. And if you watch the rollout today, that's exactly what we did here. We didn't get up and just talk to you. We took questions from the audience. How can we make this economy strong? How can we lower our gasoline price? How can we afford and stop inflation? A nation that's safe - 200,000 new police officers, making sure these D.A.s and prosecutors [are] upholding the law. Our future that's built on freedom. That you have a parents' bill of rights, that you have a say in your kids' education.

