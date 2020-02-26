Sean Hannity blasts Democratic debate as 'national embarrassment,' says party in 'full-blown political crisis'

Sean Hannity spent much of his opening monologue Wednesday responding to Tuesday's Democratic debate "debacle," calling it a "national embarrassment" as the candidates openly sparred with each other in a bid to make their last pitch to voters ahead of Super Tuesday.

"The Democratic party [is] in a state of shambles," Hannity said. "Democrats are in the midst of a full-blown political crisis. Last night's debate was a national embarrassment ... the candidates on stage, frankly, just made fools of themselves. They screamed, shouted, lied, complained, and the moderators lost any and all sense of any control."

Discussing Sen. Bernie Sanders' performance, Hannity said the self-proclaimed Democratic socialist represented the "ugly truth" of the party.

""Bernie... represents what is the ugly truth about just how radical, how extreme this new socialist Democratic Party has become." — Sean Hannity

"Bernie is a walking, talking, 78-year-old disaster for the entire Democratic Party and he represents what is the ugly truth about just how radical, how extreme this new socialist Democratic Party has become," he said.

"Now, the mob and the media are worried ... Democrats across the country might be totally unelectable."

Hannity said Democrats who are "desperately searching for an alternative" are putting their support behind former vice president Joe Biden -- but his recent string of gaffes has many questioning his competence to hold office.

"Quid pro quo Joe has underperformed in every single contest to date. One simple reason: He is a horrific candidate," Hannity said. "He's obviously struggling. If he ever had a fastball, he lost it. If he had ever a softball, he lost that too."

The primetime host added that Biden "can barely get out of the Senate before he loses his train of thought."

"The fits of anger, [the] bizarre limits of agitation are pretty troublesome and by the way, he seemed completely incapable of recalling basic, fundamental facts," he said, pointing specifically to Biden's declaration that he was running for a Senate seat instead of the presidency earlier this week.

"It is now Bernie's race to lose," Hannity concluded. "God help us, whoever gets the nomination, if they are to ever win. In 251 days, there is a lot at stake."