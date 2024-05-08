SEAN HANNITY: 'Cowardly' Biden abandoned our closest ally

Fox News host Sean Hannity calls President Biden "gutless" after his response to the Israel-Hamas war and potential weapons refusal on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: For the first time in American history, your spineless, your gutless, your cowardly president has now abandoned our closest ally in the Middle East in the greatest time, the greatest hour of need.

Breaking tonight, Joe Biden says that he plans to cut off weapons to Israel if the world's only Jewish state continues to fight back against the Hamas terrorists that are now holding Israelis and American hostages. Now, the same terrorists that raped, killed, tortured thousands of men, women and children, burning babies alive in their cribs just a few months ago, the same terrorists that have stated in their charter that they want Israel's complete destruction.

