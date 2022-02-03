Sean Hannity sounds off on CNN boss Zucker's departure

Sean Hannity detailed some of outgoing CNN president Jeff Zucker's accomplishments, or lack thereof, Wednesday in his opening monologue.

Zucker, in just under a decade, "transformed CNN from a boring, left-of-center news outlet to a still boring, totally, completely, utterly dishonest, lying, anti-Trump, Fox-obsessed arm of the Democratic Party," the "Hannity" host said.

"Now Zucker's out. Bye-bye."

The CNN executive resigned Wednesday due to what he called a "consensual relationship" with a colleague.

JEFF ZUCKER OUT AT CNN AFTER FAILING TO DISCLOSE ‘CONSENSUAL RELATIONSHIP’ WITH COLLEAGUE: ‘I WAS WRONG’

"I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years," he said in his resignation note. "I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong."

Hannity, however, said he's "not buying that" explanation "for one second."

"Mark my words, the real story will come out one day, and probably sooner than later," he added. "To me, this statement like so many other things at fake news CNN, is total BS, or total B-Schiff, Adam Schiff."

"The whole world of media knew about this for years. It was not a secret. People from all across multiple networks — they had been talking about it for years. Remember, mean girl Katie Couric wrote all about it in her book published last year."

Hannity doubted CNN's Brian Stelter's comment that the outlet was "stunned" to hear of Zucker's resignation.

"Humpty was obviously lying, and as a final act of dear, deep obedience as Zucker's stenographer, Humpty Dumpty has been spewing pro-Zucker propaganda all day," he continued. "We'll likely know more in the days ahead, but his girlfriend at CNN — as I pointed out, it was a consensual relationship between them — she formally served, this is where it gets interesting, as the communications director for, that's right, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo several years ago."

With the firing of the former governor's brother Chris Cuomo and Zucker's resignation, Hannity said, only "time will tell" what will happen to CNN and its relationship with former employees.