Hannity slams CNN's 'hard-hitting coverage' describing Biden as an 'early-to-bed type'

Fox News host Sean Hannity accused mainstream media outlets Tuesday of "taking it easy" on President Biden after five years of "never-ending lies, smears, conspiracy theories, [and] breathless hysteria" that marked their coverage of former President Donald Trump.

Hannity focused his opening monologue on the media's "embarrassing love affair with Joe Biden," pointing to a series of headlines and tweets that he called "fluff pieces" of the kind of which were never afforded to Trump.

"Yesterday, CNN delivered this hard-hitting expose featuring Joe Biden's preference for having a fire in the Oval Office fireplace, and get this, according to the report, 'he sometimes adds a log himself to keep the fire going.' Wow," Hannity intoned sarcastically.

A CNN tweet referencing the article headlined "Inside the new President's routine: Oval Office fires and early bedtimes," detailed that the 46th president is an "early-to-bed type."

"No surprise there," Hannity said.

The host later cited a Newsweek story headlined, "Joe Biden, Playing as Luigi, Wins in Mario Kart Race Against Granddaughter at Camp David."

" Now, there's nothing wrong with a few fluff pieces about the president and his family," Hannity said, "but I don't recall this ever happening under Donald Trump. Instead, the media attacked. The mob ... spewed [a] never-ending, a steady stream of obsessive psychotic rage and hatred against Donald Trump, against his entire family, and against all of his supporters for five-plus years."