SEAN HANNITY: China is now capitalizing on Joe Biden's weakness

Sean hannity discussed the Biden family's alleged ties to China with Hunter's business dealings on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: Biden looked very dazed and confused before doddering out of the room, taking, of course, zero questions along the way, as per usual. This as serious crisis are now emerging both at home and abroad, for example. We are watching and have our eye on China tonight. They are now capitalizing on Joe Biden's weakness.

We already know that the Bidens are, well, potentially even likely compromised when it comes to China after a major Chinese oil and gas company, CEFC, allegedly we now know, sent millions to Hunter and company after Hunter's threatening WhatsApp message, saying, "I am sitting here with my father." His best impression of Vito Corleone, The Godfather. Anyway, China was using Hunter and Joe. Why? Because they wanted to secure a foothold into US energy markets.

Yes, China, our number one geopolitical foe. And the Bidens help them. We also know that Chinese nationals, they have been buying up thousands and thousands of acres of farm and ranch land and all the properties that are near US military installations with little response from the Biden White House. We also know that China, of course, piloted that spy balloon over our sensitive nuclear sites for days. Virtually no response from the administration at all.

Never mind threatening our fighter jets in international airspace and our navy in international waters. And now we're learning about the discovery of an unauthorized Chinese biolab that was operating and has been operating in California. Now that was reportedly performing experiments with dangerous diseases like HIV, malaria, COVID, herpes, and dozens of other infectious agents.

