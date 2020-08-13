Sean Hannity's book debuts atop New York Times bestseller list

Fox News host Sean Hannity’s book “Life Free or Die: America (and the World) on the Brink” debuted at No. 1 on The New York Times bestseller list for nonfiction on Wednesday.

“Thank you to all, let’s now protect Liberty, Freedom, and Capitalism Vs the most radical socialist agenda of Joe and Kamala. That’s the ‘win’ that matters the most,” Hannity wrote about his latest book’s success.

Hannity edged Mary Trump’s “Too Much and Never Enough,” which ranked No. 2 on the list. It's the fourth time the Fox News host has landed on the New York Times bestseller list.

“I wrote this book to sound an alarm – as a warning to my fellow patriots about the left’s undying commitment to turn America into a land our parents, founders and framers wouldn’t recognize," Hannity said prior to its release.

Hannity's book aims to take readers on a journey through a “concise ideological history of America to demonstrate how the nation arrived at this moment of brinksmanship and why now is an all-hands-on-deck moment to save the Republic.”

Hannity explores several topics, including the Democratic 2020 agenda, the rise of the radicals, socialism, Trump Derangement Syndrome, the Deep State, investigating Russian collusion, the impeachment scheme, the anti-Trump media, leftist incubators, Trump’s triumphs and the administration’s response to the coronavirus.

“This book is not just an urgent warning about the Democrats regaining power, but a reminder of how terrific things can be – and have been – under President Trump,” Hannity said.

Hannity is the author of three other New York Times bestsellers: “Conservative Victory,” “Deliver Us From Evil" and “Let Freedom Ring.” Threshold Editions, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, published the latest book and Hannity read the audio edition himself.

Hannity's most recent book, “Conservative Victory,” was published in 2010 – but a lot has changed over the past decade. Hannity was inspired by the Ronald Reagan quote, “Freedom is but one generation away from extinction,” and planned to prove the phrase is more relevant than ever with his latest book.

“Live Free or Die” defines the multiple fronts on which Hannity believes Americans must fight back against the tactics of the left, and how the future of the country’s freedom is dependent on Donald Trump’s reelection