Sean Hannity’s 'Live Free or Die: America (and the World) on the Brink' available for pre-order (exclusive excerpt and audio)

Fox News host Sean Hannity’s first book in a decade, “Live Free or Die: America (and the World) on the Brink,” is available for pre-order starting Monday, July 27 -- and exclusive excerpts and audio clips from Chapter Six is below.

“I wrote this book to sound an alarm -- as a warning to my fellow patriots about the left’s undying commitment to turn America into a land our parents, founders, and framers wouldn’t recognize," Hannity said.

The soon-to-be-released book aims to take readers on a journey through a “concise ideological history of America to demonstrate how the nation arrived at this moment of brinksmanship and why now is an all-hands-on-deck moment to save the Republic.”

Hannity explores topics including the Democratic 2020 agenda, the rise of the radicals, socialism, Trump Derangement Syndrome, the Deep State, investigating Russian collusion, the impeachment scheme, the anti-Trump media, leftist incubators, Trump’s triumphs and the administration’s response to the coronavirus.

“This book is not just an urgent warning about the Democrats regaining power, but a reminder of how terrific things can be -- and have been -- under President Trump,” Hannity wrote.

Hannity is the author of three New York Times bestsellers: “Conservative Victory,” “Deliver Us From Evil" and “Let Freedom Ring.” Threshold Editions, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, will publish the latest book and Hannity will read the audio edition himself.

Hannity's most recent book, “Conservative Victory,” was published back in 2010 – but a lot has changed over the past decade. Hannity was inspired by the Ronald Reagan quote, “Freedom is but one generation away from extinction,” and plans to prove the phrase is more relevant than ever with his latest book.

“Live Free or Die: America” defines the multiple fronts on which the Fox News host feels Americans must fight back against the tactics of the left, and how the future of the country’s freedom is dependent on Donald Trump’s reelection.

“It’s important that the American people understand exactly what Democrats are offering them: radical changes to our economic system and a severe disruption of the American social fabric,” Hannity said.

Threshold Editions has previously published books from a variety of authors, including Tucker Carlson, Mark Levin, Rush Limbaugh and Dick Cheney. “Live Free or Die: America (and the World) on the Brink” will be available wherever books are sold on August 4.

