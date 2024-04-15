SEAN HANNITY: Biden is 'willing and able' to throw Israel under the bus

Fox News' Sean Hannity argues President Biden has helped Iran and appeased the radical wing of the U.S. that "hate our country" Monday on "Hannity."

WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL CONFRONTED ON INTERNATIONAL BLUNDERS UNDER BIDEN: 'GOT YOUR HANDS FULL'

SEAN HANNITY: We will show you how the peace-loving, cease-fire crowd [was] literally celebrating Iran's attack against Israel. There are now a growing number of people living inside of the United States that not only hate Israel, but seem to hate our country as well and our way of life. And they are now openly aiding both Hamas and the terrorist state of Iran. How is that? Not being, morally repugnant, but in an effort to appease his radical base and win back voters that he's been bleeding, you know, and a few thousand votes in Michigan and elsewhere around the country, Joe is ready, willing, and he's clearly willing and able to throw Israel under the bus as they now fight back against radical terrorists, out of Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran, all supported by Iran, the Islamic Republic of Iran that is now wealthier and more emboldened.

Why? Because of Joe Neville Chamberlain Biden, beginning during his time with Obama – remember, Biden worked hard on that Iranian deal to appease Iran for nearly two decades, first with the insane nuclear deal that remember, the one that freed up a $150 billion for the mullahs of Iran in exchange for a mere promise that they won't build a nuclear weapon. And a short time later, in 2016, the Obama administration paid out yet another $1.7 billion to the mullahs in Iran to free five American hostages. And then, as President Biden once again unfreezing billions of dollars for Iran, this time he had authorized 6 billion to free five American hostages. Boy, the price went up quite a bit.

Biden also eliminated critical sanctions against the sale of Iranian oil and flat-out stopped enforcing any and all other sanctions. What's the result of that? The Islamic Republic, led by the mullahs of Iran, were headed towards bankruptcy under Donald Trump. They have profited to the tune of 80 to $100 billion, under Joe Biden. And you could throw in another 10 billion for the sale of, energy and electricity and oil and gas to Iraq that Biden also authorized. Biden will also waive sanctions targeting Iran's nuclear program.

And in response to Biden's "generosity," the mullahs of Iran have now upended peace in the Middle East. They're funding violent proxies all over the region, like Hezbollah, the hoodie rebels, Islamic Jihad and Hamas. The barbaric attack on October 7th. Remember, almost 1200 Israelis died that day – [it] might not have been possible without Joe Biden's policy of appeasement and the enrichment of Iran.

Iran has also rapidly accelerated their nuclear program, and now they have attacked Israel directly for the first time in history, only two days after Biden issued this very tepid warning, before shuffling off to the beach for what was supposed to be a relaxing weekend.