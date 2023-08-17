SEAN HANNITY: Biden is likely trying to hide these communications from prying eyes

Fox News host Sean Hannity delves into the House Oversight Committee's claims that then-Vice President Biden used a pseudonym to conduct official government business on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: We begin tonight with this news – bombshell new developments for James Comer's investigation into the possible Biden family syndicate or enterprise if you live in Georgia, if you prefer, very real allegations of bribery and money laundering. We have a lot of new details tonight. Anyone any of you ever hear of a guy named Robert L. Peters? Ask yourself. Anyone know that name? According to documents we've now uncovered from the National Archives and emails retrieved from zero experience Hunter Biden's laptop, Robert Peters appears to be a pseudonym for your president, Joe Biden, when he was using as vice president to conduct official government business. Biden likely trying to hide these communications from prying eyes or public records requests.

COMER DEMANDS NATIONAL ARCHIVES FORK OVER UNREDACTED EMAILS INVOLVING HUNTER BIDEN, UKRAINE, BURISMA

Now the chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, James Comer, he is now demanding that the National Archives turn over all documents and communications featuring Robert L. Peters and two other pseudonyms that were used by Joe Biden. Now, Comer is especially interested in emails that included Hunter Biden and two of his closest business partners, Devon Archer and Eric Schwerin. Now, Chairman Comer is also requesting drafts from Biden's 2015 speech to the Ukrainian parliament. That's because Hunter's business email was cc'd on numerous government documents sent by Robert L. Peters, including at least two emails involving Ukraine. And it looks like the "Big guy" was possibly sending drafts of a speech to the Ukrainian parliament, to his son Hunter, who at the time we know was addicted to drugs and had no experience in Ukraine, energy or oil. Now, very strange to say the least.

At the very same time, Hunter was getting paid big bucks to serve on that oil giant in Ukraine known as Burisma, that's the oil and gas company. And we all know his background. He has none. And with all the other suffering that he had from his addictions, how was he capable to make all these million-dollar deals in a business that he had no background or experience in? That's a great...job if you can grab that one.

Now, the owner of Burisma even reported he thought, according to that 1023 form, that he believed that Hunter Biden was stupid and that his dog was smarter than Hunter. And don't forget. I didn't say it the guy did. His father, Joe Biden, claimed to have no involvement at all whatsoever. He never once discussed with his son, Hunter, his brother, or anyone else, for that matter, their foreign business deals. But the timeline we're about to show you suggests otherwise. Let's start. The date, December 4, 2015. Now, Hunter is in Dubai and he's with the bosses at Burisma. And at that point, they're putting a lot of pressure on Hunter and his business partners that they need to call D.C. They need help from D.C. to address pressure that the company was facing. And according to testimony from Devon Archer, "They requested that Hunter help them with some of that pressure." Archer said, "You know, government pressure from the Ukrainian government investigation." Now, five days later, exactly five days later, December 9th, same year, 2015. Then-Vice President Joe Biden was in Ukraine. How convenient. That's where he delivered remarks to the Ukrainian parliament. Now, this was a speech carefully crafted to put pressure on the government to take action against individuals who Biden deemed corrupt.