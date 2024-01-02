Sean Hannity announces move from New York to 'free state of Florida'

Sean Hannity has officially relocated to Florida.

The Fox News host first made the announcement on his radio show Tuesday, noting that he was "broadcasting now from my new home in the free state of Florida."

"If anybody is listening to this program for any length of time, been threatening now to do this for quite a while, but we are now beginning our first broadcast of my new home, and that is in the free state of Florida. I am out. I am done. I’m finished. New York, New York, goodbye. Florida, Florida, if you can make it here, you can make it anywhere. But it’s great to be here," Hannity said.

Hannity’s move followed what many have referred to as a "blue state exodus" with thousands of citizens moving from blue states like California and New York to more red states like Florida and Texas. Those moving to red states have cited reasons like a lower cost of living or a desire to move to a safer area.

RED STATES SEE 2023 POPULATION GROWTH AS AMERICANS FLEE BLUE STATES, CENSUS DATA SHOWS

Hannity also pointed to left-wing policies for his move out of New York and boasted about Florida’s Republican leaders like Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"And finally, for the first time that I can think of in my adult life, I actually have representatives in the state that I’m living in that share my values. I have a governor by the name of Ron DeSantis and Senator Marco Rubio and Senator Rick Scott. So I’m feeling a lot better about it," Hannity said.

He added, "And I’m not going to go through the whys, the how comes, because it’s obvious this migration out of the blue states with high taxes, burdensome regulation, high crime, horrible school districts is real. And if anything, I’m probably late and behind the curve and many others have made the move beforehand."

PARENTS IN STATES WITH HUGE POPULATION GROWTH REVEAL WHAT PRO-FAMILY POLICIES THEY'RE LOOKING FOR

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Florida saw one of the largest population increases in July with approximately 365,00 people, or 1.6% of its population, permanently relocating to the Sunshine State. Meanwhile, New York saw about 102,000 people moving out, the highest gross population decrease in the country.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP