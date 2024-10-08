SEAN HANNITY: Americans come last under Biden and Harris

Fox News host Sean Hannity calls out the Biden administration’s priorities as storms ravage the southeast on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: Democrats, the state-run media mob, they simply lie. They push propaganda before elections. ... An April press release from FEMA's own website, let me read it to you. It states the following "Today, the Department of Homeland Security, through FEMA and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, announced $300 million in grants through the Shelter and Services Program, which was authorized by Congress to support communities that are providing services to migrants."

Let me interpret. That means "illegal alien," a word that Kamala wants you to be courageous enough to never use, like "radical Islamic terrorists." She wants you to be courageous and never use that word either. It goes on. "Additionally, DHS is announcing $340.9 million through the Shelter and Services program and their competitive grant program to be allocated before the end of the fiscal year."

