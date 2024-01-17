Expand / Collapse search
SEAN HANNITY: All the Republican candidates are outperforming Biden

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Sean Hannity discusses how the GOP candidates are beating President Biden in general election polls on "Hannity."

14 HOUSE DEMOCRATS JOIN REPUBLICANS TO REBUKE BIDEN OVER BORDER CRISIS

SEAN HANNITY: We are just six days away from the New Hampshire primary. Now, one important note unlike many other primaries, the Granite State allows independents and Democrats who register as independents to participate in the Republican race. 

Over 4000 Democrats, by the way, they're now independent. They're going to want to vote. It looks like those votes are being directed towards former Ambassador Nikki Haley. She is performing well among those two groups. 

President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden  (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

But as of tonight, Donald Trump maintains a large lead in the state of New Hampshire, according to the latest Boston Globe Suffolk University poll. Trump is up by 16. 

Now all of the Republican candidates, including Trump, they are outperforming Biden in the general election, especially true in the key battleground states like Michigan, Arizona and Nevada. 

