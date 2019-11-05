'Dilbert' creator Scott Adams: Historians will say Trump's tweeting 'was a really good idea'

After a New York Times analysis explained how President Trump’s Twitter account reshaped the presidency, Scott Adams weighed in on Tuesday, saying that the commander-in-chief "created his own television channel" in order to connect to people.

“I think historians are going to say, ‘OK, that tweeting was a really good idea. It bonded the public to him without the middleman,” Adams, the creator of "Dilbert" comic and the author of “Loserthink,” told “Fox & Friends.”

“I think even the typos end up working in his favor because you know he wrote it. That makes it feel personal and you feel connected to your leader in a way we never have before,” Adams said.

On the other hand, dissenting opinion on Trump’s Twitter aimed to ban the president from using the account.

Sen. Kamala Harris made waves recently by calling on Twitter to suspend the president's account. The 2020 presidential hopeful took issue with Trump tweeting about the whistleblower whose complaint has helped launch an official House inquiry into his potential impeachment.

"The president's tweets and his behaviors about this are just further evidence of the fact that he uses his power in a way that is designed to beat people down instead of lift people up," the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate declared.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg responded last month by rejecting Harris' demand for social media companies to essentially censor the president.

"My belief is that in a democracy, I don’t think that we want private companies censoring politicians in the news. I generally believe that as a principle, people should decide what is credible and what they want to believe, who they want to vote for," he said. "And I don’t think that should be something that we want tech companies or any kind of company doing."

Adams said many Americans like the fact that Trump offers an authentic, unfiltered view on things, without his staff altering or editing the messages.

"The authenticity of it to know that you got it raw, right from his brain. It's really what he thinks. Nobody fixed it," he said.