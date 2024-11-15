Scientific American editor-in-chief resigns after calling Trump voters ‘fascists’

The editor-in-chief of America's oldest continuously published magazine, Scientific American, resigned after calling Trump voters "fascists."

On Thursday, Laura Helmuth announced on liberal-leaning social media platform Bluesky, an X rival, that she’s "decided to leave Scientific American after an exciting 4.5 years as editor-in-chief."

Helmuth came under fire last week for blasting supporters of President-elect Donald Trump following his landslide victory over Vice President Kamala Harris, who was endorsed by the magazine.

On election day, Helmuth repeatedly attacked his supporters on Bluesky, referring to Americans who voted for Trump as the "meanest, dumbest, most bigoted" group and "f---ing fascists."

"Every four years I remember why I left Indiana (where I grew up) and remember why I respect the people who stayed and are trying to make it less racist and sexist. The moral arc of the universe isn't going to bend itself," she wrote.

"Solidarity to everybody whose meanest, dumbest, most bigoted high-school classmates are celebrating early results because f--- them to the moon and back," she said. Another post said, "I apologize to younger voters that my Gen X is so full of f---ing fascists."

Helmuth was criticized for her comments and X owner Elon Musk agreed with a user who said she seemed "like a political activist who has taken over a scientific institution." She later apologized, calling her comments "offensive and inappropriate." She also clarified that they didn’t "reflect the position" of Scientific American.

"I respect and value people across the political spectrum. These posts, which I have deleted, do not reflect my beliefs; they were a mistaken expression of shock and confusion about the election results," Helmuth said. "These posts, of course, do not reflect the position of Scientific American or my colleagues. I am committed to civil communication and editorial objectivity."

Following the election, Helmuth also shared a Scientific American article titled, "Election Grief Is Real. Here’s How to Cope," which featured comments from University of Minnesota emeritus professor and psychotherapist Pauline Boss.

Helmuth previously worked as health and science editor at the Washington Post, digital news director at National Geographic, science and health editor at Slate, science editor at Smithsonian and a news editor and reporter at Science.

Scientific American, which was founded in 1845, bills itself as "the oldest continuously published magazine in the United States" and touts that it has run articles by more than 200 Nobel Prize winners.

Fox News Digital reached out to Scientific American for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.