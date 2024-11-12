Scientific American editor apologizes after blasting 'f---ing fascists' who elected Donald Trump

Scientific American editor-in-chief Laura Helmuth apologized after referring to Americans who voted for President-elect Donald Trump as the "meanest, dumbest, most bigoted" group and "f---ing fascists."

Helmuth came under fire last week for blasting Trump supporters after his landslide victory over Vice President Kamala Harris, who was endorsed by Scientific American. As Trump pulled ahead on election day, Helmuth repeatedly attacked his supporters on Bluesky, a social media platform that is popular with liberals.

"Every four years I remember why I left Indiana (where I grew up) and remember why I respect the people who stayed and are trying to make it less racist and sexist. The moral arc of the universe isn't going to bend itself," she wrote.

"Solidarity to everybody whose meanest, dumbest, most bigoted high-school classmates are celebrating early results because f--- them to the moon and back," Helmuth also wrote, while another post said, "I apologize to younger voters that my Gen X is so full of f---ing fascists."

Helmuth was criticized for her comments and X owner Elon Musk agreed with a user who said she seemed "like a political activist who has taken over a scientific institution."

Helmuth eventually apologized and deleted the comments.

"I made a series of offensive and inappropriate posts on my personal Bluesky account on election night, and I am sorry," Helmuth wrote in a statement on Bluesky.

"I respect and value people across the political spectrum. These posts, which I have deleted, do not reflect my beliefs; they were a mistaken expression of shock and confusion about the election results," she continued. "These posts of course do not reflect the position of Scientific American or my colleagues. I am committed to civil communication and editorial objectivity."

Scientific American, which was founded in 1845, bills itself as "the oldest continuously published magazine in the United States" and touts that it has run articles by more than 200 Nobel Prize winners.

Scientific American did not immediately respond when asked for additional comment.

Parent company and publisher Springer Nature did not immediately respond when asked if it stands by Helmuth.

Following the election, Helmuth also shared a Scientific American article titled, "Election Grief Is Real. Here’s How to Cope," which featured comments from University of Minnesota emeritus professor and psychotherapist Pauline Boss.

Helmuth was previously a health and science editor at the Washington Post.

Fox News Digital’s Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.