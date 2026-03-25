'Project Hail Mary' wins rave reviews as anti-woke Hollywood blockbuster

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A new science fiction film is drawing praise from audiences who say it delivers something increasingly rare from Hollywood: a crowd-pleasing blockbuster that avoids overt political messaging.

"Project Hail Mary," adapted from the novel by Andy Weir, stars Ryan Gosling as Ryland Grace, a biologist-turned-middle-school science teacher who is chosen for a space mission to save the planet from an impending disaster.

The film has drawn strong audience and critical reaction, earning a 95% critics score and 96% audience score. It also led the box office in its opening weekend, earning $80.5 million domestically and $140.9 million worldwide.

That reception has prompted praise from a number of conservative commentators, who compared the movie to other crowd-pleasing hits such as "Top Gun: Maverick." Several commentators said the movie's success offers a lesson for Hollywood.

'PROJECT HAIL MARY' REVIEW: RYAN GOSLING AND AN ALIEN ATTEMPT TO SAVE THE PLANET IN FUN SPACE ADVENTURE

"Saw this last night. Fantastic movie. Zero foul language, nothing woke or inappropriate, just great humor and tons of suspense," MRCTV managing editor Brittany Hughes wrote on X, adding, "Hollywood, take note."

Joel Berry, managing editor of The Babylon Bee, called the film a "fun movie" that is great "to watch with the family."

"I hope they make more like this," he wrote.

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Journalist Megan Basham echoed that sentiment.

"So clearly Project Hail Mary, which is being roundly applauded for old school wholesome entertainment, is going to be a massive hit. Just like Maverick. And Hollywood will learn nothing from it," Basham wrote.

She added, "Again, Hollywood can thrive again. It just has to decide as an industry that it cares more about telling good, entertaining stories than in peddling political propaganda."

Others saw deeper spiritual themes in the film.

Prominent Catholic leader, Bishop Robert Barron, said that while he found the film entertaining, uplifting and well-acted, he was most struck by what he saw as its Christian themes. He argued the title refers not only to the football term, but also to the Virgin Mary, and said Ryan Gosling’s character is "undoubtedly a Christ-figure."

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"The title, of course, refers to the Hail Mary pass in football, since the adventure undertaken is a fairly desperate attempt to save the planet. But it also becomes eminently clear that the reference is not just to football but to the Blessed Mother herself, for the Gosling character is undoubtedly a Christ-figure," he began. "I don't want to give away too much of the plot, but it involves a willingness to sacrifice one's life utterly in order to deliver the entire human race from disaster."

He suggested the film reflects Christianity's continued influence on modern culture.

"I know lots of people say that Christianity is in irreversible decline and that we are inhabiting, at least in the West, a post-Christian society. I'm not so sure. Like it or not, we remain a Christ-haunted culture — and a film like 'Project Hail Mary' makes this clear," he added.

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Entertainment critic Christian Toto, host of "The Hollywood in Toto Podcast," told Fox News Digital the movie’s reception reflects audience hunger for hopeful storytelling.

"There's a reason 'Project Hail Mary' is causing a stir," Toto said. "The film is brimming with imagination, hope and humanity."

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Toto said the film, unlike many of its modern counterparts, avoids virtue signaling or "mocking the story's straight White hero."

"It's a fiercely original story that feels all too human," he continued. "Yes, the lead actor is a handsome movie star, but his character isn't sure he'll be able to complete his mission. That's very relatable on several levels. The film is also clean, wholesome and attractive to all ages. No virtue signaling, no lectures… nothing but entertainment. Sadly, in this day and age, those basic qualifiers make it a culture war conversation starter."