Gen Z flocking to Catholic churches in NYC for youth groups, social events amid conversion boom

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Generation Z is ditching the "spiritual but not religious" label for the pews of the Roman Catholic Church, fueling a conversion boom that experts say is driven by a desire for moral order, ancient tradition, and a rejection of modern secularism.

What was once dismissed as a post-pandemic fluke has transformed into a measurable cultural shift. According to recent data from the Barna Group, a firm tracking U.S. faith trends, Gen Z Christians are now attending church more frequently than Millennials, Gen X, and even Baby Boomers.

In 2025, the typical Gen Z churchgoer attended services nearly two weekends a month—the highest level since tracking began and a 100% increase from 2020 levels.

CATHOLIC CONFERENCE SHATTERS ATTENDANCE RECORDS AS 26,000 YOUNG PEOPLE FLOCK TO FAITH EVENT

The shift is particularly pronounced among young men, a demographic that has become an increasingly pivotal and competitive voting bloc in recent election cycles.

A Gallup poll released in April 2025 revealed a staggering rise in religious importance among young males. Approximately 42% of young men now report that religion is "very important" to them, up sharply from 28% in 2023. For the first time in recent history, young men have overtaken young women in religious devotion—a reversal of a decades-long trend in American sociology.

The epicenter of this revival is surprisingly found in deep-blue urban centers. In New York City, parish communities are struggling to find enough floor space for the influx of new converts.

At St. Joseph’s Church in Greenwich Village, the congregation has reportedly ballooned to four times its usual size. A recent 6 p.m. Sunday Mass was described by onlookers as a "sold-out event."

"Every inch of pew space was filled, mostly with young adults," a recent Wall Street Journal report noted of the scene. "Latecomers squeezed into makeshift rows of plastic folding chairs or stood shoulder-to-shoulder in the foyer... Others squatted on balcony steps for the 90-minute service."

The "social" aspect of the faith is also evolving. At St. Joseph's, the "Pizza to Pews" pre-Mass meetup at a nearby restaurant saw attendance jump from 100 to over 200 participants in just three weeks, with some young adults traveling from as far as Boston to attend.

POLL FINDS SHARP RISE IN YOUNG MEN CALLING RELIGION 'VERY IMPORTANT'

The trend is also manifesting in the "Trad" (traditional) lifestyle movement on social media. Isabella Orlando, 23, a nutrition consultant, launched the "Holy Girl Walk" in Central Park—a Catholic spin on the viral "hot girl walk" trend.

What began as a small gathering of 50 women grew to over 150 participants after a video of the group praying the Rosary went viral.

The Rev. Boniface Endorf, pastor at St. Joseph’s, believes the surge is a direct response to the emptiness of modern digital life.

"People are looking for more than career and consumption," Endorf said. "What does it mean to grow up? They’re looking for guidance."

The movement comes as many young Catholics express a preference for "Traditional Latin Mass" and more formal liturgies, seeking a "counter-cultural" experience that stands in stark contrast to the progressive values prevalent in modern academia and corporate culture.

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