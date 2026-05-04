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Cuban ambassador rejects ‘surrender’ talk, calls for US negotiations as sanctions tighten

President Trump recently suggested the US could quickly 'take over' Cuba using an aircraft carrier

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
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Trump slaps new sanctions on Cuba amidst economic crisis, Cuban ambassador responds Video

Trump slaps new sanctions on Cuba amidst economic crisis, Cuban ambassador responds

President Donald Trump implements new sanctions on Cuba, exacerbating the nation's economic crisis characterized by $40/gallon gas and widespread shortages. Cuban ambassador Ernesto Soberon Guzman emphasizes Cuba's readiness for talks based on mutual respect, while rejecting any notion of surrender, affirming the island's commitment to sovereignty and independence despite the blockade.

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Cuban Ambassador to the U.N. Ernesto Soberón Guzmán pushed back on suggestions that the communist regime could cave under mounting U.S. pressure, as the Trump administration ramps up sanctions amid a deepening economic crisis on the island.

"If someone thinks that words like 'give up, surrender, or collapse' are in the Cuban dictionary, in the people's dictionary, that person, those peoples, are sorely mistaken," Guzmán told "America's Newsroom."

"In the Cuban dictionary, you will find words like resilience, resistance, defense of sovereignty and defense of our independence."

The ambassador’s comments came in response to recent remarks from President Donald Trump, who suggested the U.S. could quickly "[take] over" Cuba once the Iran conflict has ended.

TRUMP TOUTS IRAN TALKS PROGRESS AND SUCCESS IN VENEZUELA, SAYS 'CUBA IS NEXT'

Cuban UN ambassador Ernesto Soberon Guzman

Ernesto Soberón Guzmán speaks during a press conference in Havana on May 16, 2023. (Yamil Lage/AFP via Getty Images)

"On the way back from Iran, we'll have one of our big — maybe the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier, the biggest in the world — we'll have that come in, stop about 100 yards offshore, and they'll say, 'Thank you very much. We give up,'" the president said.

Guzmán's remarks also come as new sanctions from the Trump administration target countries and companies that do business with Cuba, particularly those supplying oil, tightening pressure on Havana as it grapples with soaring prices, fuel shortages and widespread power outages.

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President Trump

President Trump raises a fist as he departs Doral, Florida en route to his Palm Beach mansion on May 2 in Florida. (Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

The island nation is facing one of its worst economic crises in decades, with reports of gasoline prices skyrocketing and essential goods becoming increasingly scarce.

A United Nations official recently warned that Cuba is "running out of time" as fuel shortages threaten critical services.

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Trump warns US will be ‘taking over’ Cuba as economic pressure mounts Video

Despite the growing strain and tensions with the U.S., Guzmán signaled that Havana remains open to negotiations with Washington, while insisting any relationship between the two entities should be based on "reciprocity."

"We are ready to talk with the U.S. government and to have a different kind of relation[s]… beneficial for both parts," he said.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

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