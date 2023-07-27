‘School of Woke’ examines how critical race theory invaded American schools, aims to end ‘victimhood ideology’

A new book, "School of Woke: How Critical Race Theory Infiltrated American Schools and Why We Must Reclaim Them," examines the rise of CRT in American classrooms and what concerned parents can do about the polarizing issue that has been embraced by the left.

"'School of Woke’ is about liberalism's most astonishing failure over the past 40 years, which is education, specifically minority education," author Kenny Xu told Fox News Digital.

"The facts are true. The racial-achievement gap hasn't closed in 40 years. It's worse in liberal counties. It's worse in Biden counties. It's actually a lot better in conservative counties," Xu continued. "Black kids are actually doing better in Mississippi. They're No. 4 in the nation in math and reading. They're better in Louisiana. They're better in South Carolina. In contrast, liberal policies have resulted in failure in Maryland, New York, Baltimore, Chicago, those kinds of places."

Xu said his book "is going to be that seed, that fire to really changing the narrative" that education is an issue that the Democrats have a stronghold of.

"This is really an issue that I think, you know, ordinary Americans can get together and fight back on," Xu said.

Xu, who previously wrote "An Inconvenient Minority: The Harvard Admissions Case and the Attack on Asian American Excellence," is also the president of Color Us United, an organization that advocates for a "race-blind" America. His passion for meritocracy has made him a favorite among conservatives, but Xu feels liberals should also read his new book.

"I'm exploring why these policies that are instituted in the name of diversity, equity and inclusion and critical race theory are in fact harming children," Xu said. "So, if you're a liberal, you should really read this book because in the end we all want the same result. We all want Black kids, minority kids to achieve."

The Supreme Court ruled earlier this year that admissions policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina violated the 14th Amendment, and Xu was a board member for Students for Fair Admissions, the plaintiff in the case. He said his role was essentially to advise and generate momentum for the case, and his first book essentially laid the foundation for him to do so.

While affirmative action has been struck down when it comes to college admission, Xu is now focused on eliminating CRT from curricula.

"This is the ultimate goal and the book is going to be a good primer on that," he said.

"It's just going to be a conversation every parent is going to have to have with their kid and the conversation is going to be, ‘How do you want to treat your Black friend, Johnny? How do you want to treat your Hispanic friend?’ And the CRT people are going to tell these kids, ‘We need to look at this person's race and we need to see this person as an oppressed victim,’" Xu continued. "But you as the parent, your responsibility is to tell your kids, This person is a human. Treat him as your friend, as an individual because he is your friend.’"

Xu feels a major problem with CRT is that certain books, such as Nic Stone’s "Dear Martin," are entered into curriculum and push the notion that Black children are oppressed in a wildly racist society.

"This is an incredibly dispiriting philosophy to minority children, and to all children. So, I am deeply passionate about ending that victimhood ideology that is ingrained in children's lives from the very beginning," Xu said.

Xu’s latest book hit stores on the heels of legacy media outlets running wild with cherry-picked talking points from Vice President Kamala Harris, who recently kicked off a cycle of misinformation about Florida's Black history curriculum. Harris has repeatedly insisted Florida’s new state-wide Black history curriculum replaces "history with lies," and that students in Florida will be "told that enslaved people benefited from slavery."

The comprehensive curriculum details harsh conditions endured and also explains that "slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit" both while enslaved and after once they became free.

"Essentially, the left wants to rewrite history. That's what I'm teaching in ‘School of Woke,’" Xu said.

"They want to go after Florida's Black studies curriculum. Let's look at California's Black studies curriculum. California's Black studies curriculum, which was authorized as a mandatory class under Gov. Gavin Newsom, basically denied that the Emancipation Proclamation signed by Lincoln did anything. They don't even reference the Civil War. They don't reference the 750,000 people who died to free slaves in America," Xu added. "They don’t even talk about White participation in civil rights. Civil rights was not just a Black issue, it was an American issue."

Xu believes three things have to be done in order to "take back our country from critical race theory and the victimhood ideology" that is plaguing America. He feels parents need to teach children about the Value of colorblindness at home, school board members must stop allowing the "woke narrative" to be pushed and anyone who is concerned should vote for Republicans at both the state and federal level.

"The Democratic Party is uniquely responsible for this mess," he said. "They created an economy of woke, not just presided over woke policies and gave imprimatur… everyone wins except for the kids, so the only way to break the stranglehold is to take the Democratic Party out of office."

Xu, who said that even Democrats should vote Republican if they care about helping their kids, feels "School of Woke" provides all the evidence a concerned parent would need to be swayed.

"This is the back-to-school book for your children, especially if you want to know how to combat the ideology that is infecting the school system," Xu said.

"School of Woke: How Critical Race Theory Infiltrated American Schools and Why We Must Reclaim Them" will hit stores on Aug. 1.

