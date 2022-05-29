Texas School Shooting: NBC's Chuck Todd says GOP 'obsessed' with an 'absolute right' that 'does not exist'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NBC News host Chuck Todd criticized Republicans' responses to the mass shooting at an elementry school in Uvalde, Texas on Sunday, saying the GOP was "obsessed" with gun rights that "do not exist."

Todd began Sunday's "Meet the Press" by mocking any response from conservatives and Republicans about the tragedy that did not include more gun control.

"Thoughts and prayers, nothing we can do. No law would have stopped this. The real problem is mental illness. If only the victims had been armed. More thoughts and prayers," he said.

The anchor went to call on "the majority" of Americans who he said wanted stricter gun laws, to "vote like they mean it," implying they should reject Republican candidates on the ballot.

"No member of Congress has been voted out of office for being too pro-gun. Not one. Until the majorities who claim they want tougher background checks and to get assault weapons off the street, vote like they mean it. We can expect to hear more calls for thoughts and prayers and that’s it," Todd said.

The "Meet the Press" anchor echoed several other media outlets, who've targeted the Second Amendment in the aftermath of the Uvalde shooting. Todd suggested there was no "absolute right" to own a gun in this country.

"Because this current version of the Republican Party is being held hostage by a vocal minority obsessed with an absolute right that does not exist," he declared.

Todd also expressed frustration at Congress as a whole for not taking action on Democrat priorities.

"Whether it’s guns, or climate change, or protecting our democracy, we no longer have a politics that can meet these crucial moments that we face," he said.

This isn't the only time the MSNBC host has attacked the Republican Party. Earlier this month, he claimed any talk about "free speech" from the GOP was meant to "appease white supremacists."

Media figures from the left have been pushing for stricter gun control laws or calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment.

SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah argued in a Saturday column for MSNBC, that there was no constitutional right to own a gun. Washington Post senior editor Marc Fisher tweeted on Thursday that the AR-15 was "invented for Nazi infantrymen," while documentary filmmaker Michael Moore called for the U.S. to repeal the Second Amendment, entirely.