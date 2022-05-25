Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore challenges the media: Who will demand we repeal the Second Amendment?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore appeared on MSNBC Wednesday to urge the media to call for an end to the Second Amendment, after a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Moore began his argument claiming that America had a violence problem, from the beginning of the country's founding, starting with guns.

"We won’t acknowledge that we are a violent people to begin with. This country was birthed in violence with the genocide of the native people at the barrel of a gun. This country was built on the back of slaves with a gun to their back," he told MSNBC host Chris Hayes.

After demanding "drastic action" from Congress, including a moratorium on buying firearms, the liberal filmmaker took it a step further.

He called for the media to push for the repeal of the Second Amendment.

"Who will say on this network or any other network in the next few days, ‘It’s time to repeal the Second Amendment’?" he asked.

Moore argued that if the founders knew bullets would be invented after they wrote the Amendment which guarantees the right to keep and bear arms, they "wouldn’t have written it that way."

He added that the country didn’t need "sensible" gun control but radical measures.

"Look, I support all gun control legislation. Not sensible gun control. We don’t need the sensible stuff, we need the hardcore stuff that’s going to protect ourselves and our children," he said.

The liberal filmmaker added that he had "thoughts and prayers" about removing Republicans from office before connecting support for abortion to support for gun control.

"The vast majority of Americans, they don’t believe that a fertilized egg is a human being," he said, which Hayes agreed.

Moore is known for his provocative comments.

He once apologized to the Iranian Regime on behalf of America, after President Trump ordered the air strike which killed Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Forces in 2020.

In 2021, Moore compared the U.S. Capitol rioters to the Taliban and also compared conservative Christians to Afghanistan’s "religious nuts."

But Moore isn't alone in calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment. Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens also called for the amendment to repealed in an essay for the New York Times in 2018.