Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Missouri AG: Biden admin wants to criminalize dissent, muzzle parents

Seventeen states ask Biden, Garland to stop intimidating parents into silence at school board meetings

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Schmitt: Biden admin want to criminalize dissent, muzzle parents Video

Schmitt: Biden admin want to criminalize dissent, muzzle parents

Attorneys General from Indiana, Missouri, and Arkansas discuss pushing back against Department of Justice probing threats to school boards

As tensions between parents and school board officials escalate over vaccine mandates, Critical Race Theory, and other issues, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt told "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday that the Biden administration wants to "muzzle" parents for speaking out. His comments come on the heels of seventeen state attorneys general recently penning a letter to President Biden and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding the federal government cease efforts to intimidate parents into silence at school board meetings.

SEVENTEEN STATES ASK BIDEN, GARLAND TO STOP INTIMIDATING PARENTS INTO SILENCE AT SCHOOL BOARD MEETINGS

ERIC SCHMITT: … it’s so important to stand up as we have with this letter and continue to push back. This is-- it’s very obvious what this is about. It’s about criminalizing dissent and meant to intimidate and muzzle parents who all they are doing is showing up to these meetings, they are objecting to their kids being taught to despise America through Critical Race Theory. They are objecting to the forced masking of school kids. These are moms and dads showing up. And my encouragement to them is to keep showing up. Keep fighting back, because this is a fight, in my view, to save America.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW:

Group of 17 state attorneys general condemn DOJ over school board probe Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.