Missouri AG: Biden admin wants to criminalize dissent, muzzle parents

As tensions between parents and school board officials escalate over vaccine mandates, Critical Race Theory, and other issues, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt told "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday that the Biden administration wants to "muzzle" parents for speaking out. His comments come on the heels of seventeen state attorneys general recently penning a letter to President Biden and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding the federal government cease efforts to intimidate parents into silence at school board meetings.

SEVENTEEN STATES ASK BIDEN, GARLAND TO STOP INTIMIDATING PARENTS INTO SILENCE AT SCHOOL BOARD MEETINGS

ERIC SCHMITT: … it’s so important to stand up as we have with this letter and continue to push back. This is-- it’s very obvious what this is about. It’s about criminalizing dissent and meant to intimidate and muzzle parents who all they are doing is showing up to these meetings, they are objecting to their kids being taught to despise America through Critical Race Theory. They are objecting to the forced masking of school kids. These are moms and dads showing up. And my encouragement to them is to keep showing up. Keep fighting back, because this is a fight, in my view, to save America.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW: