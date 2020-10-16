Scaramucci decries 'cancel culture' after Steve Scully suspension

One-time White House press secretary Anthony Scaramucci decried “cancel culture” after C-SPAN journalist Steve Scully was indefinitely suspended over a lie about being hacked on Twitter.

“Brutal outcome for a silly non political tweet. Nothing objectionable. Cancel culture going too far,” Scaramucci said of a controversial tweet Scully sent to him.

Scully said he sent the tweet that said "@Scaramucci, should I respond to trump” after being subjected to “relentless criticism” in conservative media before the second presidential debate, which he was set to moderate. He said Trump went on national television twice on Oct. 8 "and falsely attack[ed] me by name. Out of frustration, I sent a brief tweet addressed to Anthony Scaramucci.”

Scaramucci later tweeted he understood Scully was suspended for lying “but the punishing cancel culture is over the top.”

In his statement, Scully said, “These actions have let down a lot of people, including my colleagues at C-SPAN, where I have worked for the past 30 years, professional colleagues in the media, and the team at the Commission on Presidential Debates. I ask for their forgiveness as I try to move forward in a moment of reflection and disappointment in myself."