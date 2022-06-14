Steve Scalise calls out Democrats, Biden DOJ, says Supreme Court justices remain 'under threat'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., said Tuesday on "Fox & Friends" House Democrats must act immediately to bring a Senate-passed bill to the floor on protecting Supreme Court justices. The House minority whip also called on the Justice Department to enforce federal law to prevent protesters from showing up at judges' homes.

MCCONNELL SLAMS HOUSE DEMOCRATS FOR BLOCKING SUPREME COURT SECURITY BILL

STEVE SCALISE: This is a question that we've been raising for over a month now. The bill came over from the Senate, as you point out, unanimously – that doesn't happen often – to make sure that Supreme Court justices and their families can get protection. And then, of course, you've seen in the last few weeks not only so many different protests at the homes of justices, but the death threat, the man that showed up at Justice Kavanaugh's house trying to kill him. And yet they still won't bring the bill. So I raise this question to the majority leader. I know Leader McCarthy raised this to Speaker Pelosi, and they're now saying they may bring it this week, but this should have been done weeks ago. Again, over a month ago, came over from the Senate unanimously. This could pass overwhelmingly if they put it on the calendar. I don't know why they're delaying it. But the Supreme Court justices are still under threat. Why? The Justice Department, by the way, isn't enforcing federal law that says you can't go and try to intimidate and threaten Supreme Court justices in front of their homes. Any kind of federal judges are not, by law, allowed to be threatened that way and yet the Justice Department won't take action. They need to. This is a real concern.

