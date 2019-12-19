Sarah Sanders: Democrats' impeachment 'disgrace' should bother the entire country

Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Thursday that House Democrats' "sham" impeachment is working in President Trump's favor ahead of the 2020 election.

Appearing on "America's Newsroom" with hosts Bill Hemmer and Sandra Smith, Sanders said she thought the process was "having the opposite effect the Democrats want" and that she's "seen a complete shift in support for impeachment."

On Wednesday night, without any Republican support, the House voted to impeach the president for "abuse of power" and "obstruction of Congress" related to his dealings with Ukraine, making Trump the third American president ever to be impeached.

"I think the American people are tired of watching. I think they're happy with where they are under this president," she told the "Newsroom" hosts.

"I think the contrast is so clear," said Sanders. "You have the do-nothing Democrats under Pelosi and Schumer, who are spending all of their time focused on tearing the president down instead of building the country up. While under President Trump, like you just mentioned, [the] stock market opening at all-time highs because we're seeing that shift of people pushing away from impeachment and pushing towards this president."

"The country continues to do well," she said. "We're having a much bigger year and better year than we've had in the past and that's due to the policies of this president."

Hemmer asked Sanders if she would admit that the president is bothered by impeachment proceedings.

"It shouldn't just bother the president, it should bother the entire country," she said. "What has taken place over the last several weeks is an absolute disgrace to our country."

"Democrats have forced this impeachment sham down our throats. There is clearly no support for it. Not because the president did anything wrong, but because they don't like him," she stated. "That's not what the impeachment process is for. It's not meant to be a partisan political tool in the way the Democrats have used it."

"Last night, we saw a completely partisan vote to push this. The only bipartisan support is against impeachment. I think that tells us everything we need to know about how outrageous and ridiculous this sham is," she concluded.

