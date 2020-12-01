Sarah Sanders slams media double standard toward Biden press team: 'Real war on women' is from left

After experiencing harsh criticism as the Trump White House press secretary, Sarah Sanders said on Tuesday that the “real war on women” is by the left against conservative women.

“I was the very first mom to ever serve as the White House press secretary, and instead of all the praise on [Biden's] appointments, we got attacked relentlessly by the media,” Sanders told “Fox & Friends.”

“President Trump not only empowered me but he empowered other women to a number of senior roles in the administration, working moms, and he didn’t get praised for it he got attacked for it and so did we."

BIDEN CHOOSES AN ALL-FEMALE SENIOR WHITE HOUSE PRESS TEAM

Sanders reacted to President-elect Joe Biden appointing an all-female senior communications team at his White House, led by campaign communications director Kate Bedingfield.

Bedingfield will serve as Biden's White House communications director. Jen Psaki, a longtime Democratic spokeswoman, will be his press secretary.

Biden also plans to name Neera Tanden, the president and CEO of the Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank, as director of the Office of Management and Budget, according to a person familiar with the transition process granted anonymity to speak freely about internal deliberations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sanders said that conservative women are not embraced by Democrats.

“I’ve often said and I’ll continue to say it. Democrats always want to talk about the war on women, but the real war being waged against women is by Democrats and the media that attack conservative women and anybody who has supported this president. It is absolutely outrageous and the media bias is on full display,” Sanders said.

She went on to predict that reporters will lob "softball questions" at the Biden administration, saying that her successors, Stephanie Grisham and Kayleigh McEnany, are also working moms.

“This is a president who has empowered women and empowered working moms in his administration and actually put forward policies that helped women across the country do better. We saw more women going back to work, we saw more women taking on bigger roles and jobs across the country under this administration," she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.