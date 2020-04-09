Sarah Sanders: Biden is 'misleading and dividing' the country during coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here

The American people will lean towards President Trump as the country inches closer to the presidential election in November, former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders predicted Thursday.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends" with host Steve Doocy, Sanders said that while Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has an "illusion" that he can move the Democratic Party further to the left, the "reality is Joe Biden has already done that" by adopting similar radical positions.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Biden became the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee on Wednesday after Sanders dropped out of the race.

"He's already adopted a lot of Bernie's far-left extremist views and the Democrat Party has moved to the left," she stated.

"The contrast right now is between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. That is the choice Americans have to make. And, I think that there's no question they are going to move towards Donald Trump -- particularly if you look at what's happening right now," she continued.

"You have President Trump who is taking strong actions that are saving lives and American jobs, while you have Joe Biden who is misleading and dividing the American people," Sanders told Doocy. "There's no wonder that the polls are showing that people trust the president more to handle the coronavirus and the economy."

According to a new Politico/Morning Consult poll, voters believe Trump is currently a better leader during the coronavirus pandemic than Biden.

In the poll, 44 percent of respondents said Trump had shown better leadership, compared with 36 percent who chose Biden.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"They want a strong leader -- not a tired career politician like Joe Biden," she concluded. "And, they have that in Donald Trump."