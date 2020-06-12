Sarah Sanders says Americans don't think Biden can rebuild economy post-coronavirus

Fox News contributor and former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told "Outnumbered Overtime" Friday that she does not know anyone who believes presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden can rebuild the economy once the coronavirus-induced economic lockdowns end.

“One of the most important things to do in bringing the country together is to have a strong economy to create an opportunity for every American," Sanders said, "to make sure every boy and girl across this country has the same opportunities and you have to help do that through having a strong economy."

Biden on Thursday unveiled a wide-ranging plan to reopen the nation’s economy as states lift restrictions implemented three months ago to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The former vice president is calling for federally funded coronavirus testing for people back on the job, protective equipment for workers, guaranteed paid sick leave for those affected by COVID-19, federally coordinated contact tracing and more support for small businesses.

"Trump may have forgotten about the coronavirus, but it hasn't forgotten about us," Biden said as he criticized President Trump’s response to the crisis.

Sanders said that no one is suited to rebuilding the economy after the coronavirus economic lockdown other than President Trump.

“He’s proven he can do it and I know he can do it again,” Sanders said.

“I do think," she added, "that’s an important cornerstone of what we’re going to need as we come out of the COVID crisis and as we put the country back together and bring the country back together, that’s going to be important and I think Donald Trump is going to help us get there.”