Sarah Huckabee Sanders torches Kamala Harris’ ‘revisionist history’ after 2024 election defeat

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders criticized former Vice President Kamala Harris, accusing her of rewriting the story of her failed 2024 presidential run.

"The revisionist history that Kamala has is pretty laughable. It wasn't that she didn't have enough time. It's that she doesn't have any good ideas," Sanders said Wednesday on "Fox & Friends."

"America had already seen what an administration under her leadership would look like: failed, disastrous, open borders, tons of crime, high inflation. And people didn't want that anymore. They rejected her and her ideas."

KAMALA HARRIS BREAKS SILENCE ON BIDEN DROPOUT, ADMITS SHE HAS REGRETS ABOUT HER HANDLING OF SITUATION

Sanders’ comments come after Harris reflected on why she lost the election during her Tuesday appearance on ABC’s "The View."

"Probably one of the biggest in my mind is we just didn't have enough time," Harris told the hosts in reference to her campaign, which lasted only 107 days.

KAMALA HARRIS REJECTS IDEA THAT BUNGLED 'VIEW' INTERVIEW WAS TIPPING POINT IN CAMPAIGN

She was also pressed on her 2024 appearance on "The View," when she was asked whether she would have handled anything differently during the Biden administration.

At the time, she said, "not a thing comes to mind," a response widely viewed as damaging to her campaign.

"I'm a loyal person. And I didn't fully appreciate how much people wanted to know there was a difference between me and President Biden. I thought it was obvious. And I didn't want to offer a difference in a way that would be received or suggested to be a criticism," Harris said this week.

CNN PANEL SHREDS HARRIS' COLBERT INTERVIEW FOR HER LACK OF SOLUTIONS AFTER 'SIX MONTHS TO FIGURE IT OUT'

But Sanders pushed back, saying Harris wasn’t rejected because of Biden, but because she "had nothing to offer."

She pointed to President Donald Trump’s recent meetings with world leaders, such as his speech at the United Nations General Assembly earlier this week, as proof of his effectiveness.

"Can you imagine if Kamala Harris was dealing with and in the position that Donald Trump was in? He's cleaning up all of their messes, not making them worse."

Sanders said Harris’ appearance on "The View," promoting her new book, serves as a reminder of why Americans voted the way they did.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"When she does interviews like that, it only reminds us even more why we're glad Donald Trump is back in the White House."