San Francisco activist calls for change after fatal stabbing: 'Tired of being subjected to social experiments'

Former drug dealer-turned-activist Ricci Wynne called on California Gov. Gavin Newsom and San Francisco Mayor London Breed to put their "political pride" away and enact stricter policies to keep Californians safe after a tech executive was stabbed to death earlier this week.

Bob Lee, the founder of Cash App, was fatally stabbed early Tuesday morning in downtown San Francisco. Wynne said Newsom and Breed need to look at the laws in place and retract the soft-on-crime ones because "they’re just not working."

"Californians are tired of being subjected to your social experiments, like defunding the police, like trying to legalize illegal drug use with these safe consumption sites and giving out paraphernalia on the streets," he explained Wednesday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

The San Francisco resident argued soft-on-crime policies are causing criminals to "push the envelope" on what they can get away with and until the policies are repealed, they will continue push the limit.

"It's really disheartening to see and I'm really broken up about my city being in the shambles that it's in right now because this situation with this individual dying is just going to make the situation just that much more worse," Wynne said. "You have to imagine, Tucker, like you said, all the money that the tech executives and the tech industry had put into San Francisco, who's going to want to come and do a start up in San Francisco now when executives and innovators are getting killed and stabbed in the streets?"

"I mean, it's just it's going to further isolate San Francisco and make people leave. And it's really sad to see," he continued.

Carlson asked Wynne what local officials had to say about a viral video he took in 2022 showing children getting off a bus and walking past a long line of addicts and junkies on the sidewalk to get home from school.

"It’s been total crickets," he responded. "I mean, nothing. They haven’t said anything. None of them will respond to me."

Wynne added that he attempted to run for city council but was met with "fierce prejudice." "My only outlet is my phone," he said.

