San Francisco children walk past open-air drug den on way home from school, shocking video shows: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

San Francisco children were recorded on video having to walk past what appeared to be one of the city’s open-air drug dens on their way home from school.

Ricci Wynne posted the video on Twitter last week, writing that the students were getting off the 14 transit line on 8th and Mission Streets when they encountered what appeared to be the homeless encampment sprawled across the sidewalk.

"This is no back ally [sic]," Wynne wrote. "This is a main artery in our city that has been hijacked bye [sic] drug dealers and now it is Pure filth!"

The video shows a stream of children and other passengers getting off the public transit system before the camera cuts to the sidewalk, where a group of apparently homeless people was gathered.

SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA MOTHER OF FENTANYL USER WARNS CITY IS ENABLING SON'S DRUG USE

Wynne added, "Now ask yourself this question would you want your children to walk through this squalor just to get home from school?"

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Wynne tagged a slew of politicians in the post including President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein and San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

Describing himself as a recovering drug addict, Wynne frequently posts videos showing drug addicts and drug paraphernalia on the city streets.

The area where Wynne says the video was taken is nearby the Linkage Center in the city’s Tenderloin District, a neighborhood notorious for its rampant drug abuse.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Linkage Center was intended to connect homeless people and drug addicts with social services, but multiple accounts have claimed people were instead shooting up or smoking fentanyl inside.

San Francisco logged 650 overdose deaths last year and at least 700 in 2020. Recovery advocates have said that every one of those deaths was preventable.

Fox News’ Claudia Cowan contributed to this report.