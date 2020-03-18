How Americans can safeguard seniors, caregivers and health care workers as they cope with coronavirus pandemic

How can Americans help ensure the safety of seniors, caregivers and health care workers as they cope with coronavirus? The "Fox News Rundown" podcast spoke with two professionals about ways to continue to stay healthy.

Jason Young, Senior Vice President of Media Relations for AARP, spoke to host Chris Foster about the Trump administration utilizing telehealth to protect medical professionals from potential exposure to the virus.

SUBSCRIBE AND DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS RUNDOWN

"It's this idea that you can interact with your doctor, your care facility without increasing your exposure to the virus. Medicare is even paying now for telehealth services," Young said. "So the good news is that you can get the care that you need without having to be exposed ... If you're in the home, you know, you also have to take those same precautions that a care facility would be taking, which is to clean regularly, wash your hands, those kinds of things."

Young also addressed the difficulty of keeping multi-generational families separated to avoid infection and utilizing technology to stay connected.

"If grandchildren and grandparents have to be separated during this virus, still find a way maybe to use video chat or just a good old-fashioned phone call so that families can stay together virtually," Young said.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, CityMD medical director and a Fox News contributor, told Foster that running out of medical supplies is a concern but not yet an issue.

"Right now, we're at the point where we're trying to prepare and procure more supplies so that we don't have a shortage right now as we speak, but we don't want to get to that point." Nesheiwat said. "So that's why it's so important to... prepare as much as we can [and] to have beds available."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nesheiwat spoke of the importance of medical professionals and first responders being prepared for and protected from the virus.

"Not just ... doctors and nurses, but ... first responders, our paramedics and medics who are out there on the front line, you know, taking care of patients, working hard," Nesheiwat said. " ... We have to make sure that they have all the supplies and PPE [personal protective equipment] they need as well, because they're they're just as important if we're down an ambulance, down a medic or a paramedic or EMS. That, you know, that can be definitely of concern."

To hear the full interview, subscribe and download The FOX News Rundown on your favorite podcast player.

The FOX NEWS RUNDOWN is a news-based daily morning podcast delivering a deep dive into the major and controversial stories of the day.