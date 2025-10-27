Rutgers professor allegedly shows class slides about ‘girl’s penises,' 'gender unicorn'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An associate professor of sociology at Rutgers University has come under fire after she allegedly shared images in her class of slides talking about "girl’s penises" and a "gender unicorn" illustration.

According to a post shared on X by Megyn Doyle, a Rutgers student and Turning Point USA treasurer, the image was allegedly presented Monday during an Introduction to Sociology class taught by Kristen Springer, an associate professor of sociology.

Doyle posted screenshots of the slide, which featured a cartoon of a young girl with a perplexed look on her face and the text which reads, "What do you mean, 'I have boy’s parts'? Are you talking about my penis? Because it’s mine and I’m a girl. So it’s a girl’s penis."

In her X post, Doyle wrote: "PREDATORY: Professor Kristen Spring [sic] (Intro to sociology) show her students at Rutgers University a picture of a little girl saying she has a ‘Girl Penis.’ Outright inappropriate, disgusting and predatory behavior."

Doyle added that, "THIS is the salaries that NJ taxpayers are paying for."

Another slide shown during the lecture reportedly included the "gender unicorn," a cartoon graphic describing gender identity, gender expression, emotional attraction and physical attraction — suggesting that attraction can be to men, women or "other gender(s)."

Rutgers has recently made headlines after Doyle launched a petition to remove Antifa-aligned professor Mark Bray, citing concerns over his past statements supporting the far-left group.

The Rutgers administration has also pressured the school’s Turning Point USA chapter to hold elections that could replace Doyle and other officers who spoke out against Bray, according to emails obtained by Fox News Digital.

Fox News Digital reached out to Springer for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

