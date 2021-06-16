Russian activist Garry Kasparov blasts NBC's Putin interview: 'A humiliation for an American network'

Russian political activist and former world chess champion Garry Kasparov slammed NBC over its Friday interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling it "a humiliation for an American network."

Appearing Wednesday on "Fox & Friends," Kasparov argued it was "a shame" NBC elevated Putin and gave him a platform without asking him tough question. He added that the Russian president "got what he wanted" prior to appearing on the world stage at the Geneva summit with President Biden.

WHITE HOUSE SAYS BIDEN-PUTIN MEETING NOT A ‘REWARD’ FOR RUSSIA

"This interview was just a shame, because if you have this chance, talking to [a] Russian dictator, you have to ask some tough questions, and it seems that everything had been agreed upon," Kasparov said after host Brian Kilmeade stated that Putin "loved" the way he came off in the interview.

"It's also a humiliation for an American network to present itself as a platform for [a] dictator, and we all could see Putin now just beaming with joy because he got what he wanted," Kasparov said, referring to Putin's appearance at the Geneva summit. "He is at the top diplomatic table. He has now been elevated, even above other NATO countries."

Kasparov argued that the Soviet Union was actually a super power while Putin's Russia was not. He added that the Soviet Union "tried to play by certain rules," but that Putin doesn't.

PUTIN CALLS TRUMP AN ‘EXTRAORDINARY INDIVIDUAL,' BIDEN, A ‘CAREER MAN’

"I have bad news: he will never cease attacking America and American interests because that's a part of his global campaign. He is at war, it's a hybrid war, and I’m afraid that this meeting in Geneva just emboldens him because it tells him that if he pushes hard, he will get what he wants," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The NBC interview first aired Monday, where Putin called former President Donald Trump an "extraordinary individual" and Biden a "career man." He also responded to allegations that he was considered a "killer."