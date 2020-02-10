Chess master Garry Kasparov loses to computer in first of 6-game match: This Day in History

Twenty-four years ago on Monday, a world chess champion came up against a force too great to overcome: a computer.

Garry Kasparov lost the first game of a six-game match on February 10, 1996, against Deep Blue, an IBM computer capable of evaluating 200 million moves per second.

CHESS GRANDMASTER ALLEGEDLY CAUGHT CHEATING IN BATHROOM DURING TOURNAMENT

He ultimately beat the machine with three wins. The chess battle attracted worldwide attention and was followed by more than 6 million people via the Internet.

A rematch occurred in 1997 and the computer, which was enhanced by then, prevailed. Kasparov lost the last game of the six-match series in 19 moves.

He went up against another computer program in 2003 called Deep Junior and battled to a tie.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kasparov retired from professional chess in 2005 and has worked as a Russian pro-democracy advocate, according to this website. He is considered one of the greatest chess players in history.