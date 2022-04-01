Gen. Keane warns Russia still out to kill as many civilians in Ukraine as possible

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane (Ret.) warned on "Fox & Friends" Friday that Russia will continue to kill as many civilians as possible until the war ends despite Ukraine making "significant" gains surrounding Kyiv.

STATE DEPARTMENT WARNS RUSSIAN SECURITY OFFICIALS 'MAY BE SINGLING OUT US CITIZENS'

GEN. JACK KEANE: This is a Russian way of war; the Russian way of war is to kill as many civilians as they possibly can to force a capitulation of the regime that has been from day one, and until this war is over, they will continue that as a main feature of their military doctrine and their way of war…it's just indicative of who these people really are.

I think when Mariupol falls, look at possibly for the Russians to offer a cease-fire. Why? Because it's significantly to their advantage. They're back on their heels. They've got to refit and they want to stop the counteroffensive that Zelenskyy is doing…I hope that the Biden administration does not put any pressure on Zelenskyy to take a cease-fire to his disadvantage. Let him make that decision by himself.

