©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Gen. Keane warns Russia still out to kill as many civilians in Ukraine as possible

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane (Ret.) tells ‘Fox & Friends’ that Russia will continue to kill as many civilians as possible until the war on Ukraine ends.

Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane (Ret.) warned on "Fox & Friends" Friday that Russia will continue to kill as many civilians as possible until the war ends despite Ukraine making "significant" gains surrounding Kyiv.

STATE DEPARTMENT WARNS RUSSIAN SECURITY OFFICIALS 'MAY BE SINGLING OUT US CITIZENS'

GEN. JACK KEANE: This is a Russian way of war; the Russian way of war is to kill as many civilians as they possibly can to force a capitulation of the regime that has been from day one, and until this war is over, they will continue that as a main feature of their military doctrine and their way of war…it's just indicative of who these people really are. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin use state-run media to spread the Kremlin’s message. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin use state-run media to spread the Kremlin’s message.  ((Photo by ALEXEI NIKOLSKY/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images))

I think when Mariupol falls, look at possibly for the Russians to offer a cease-fire. Why? Because it's significantly to their advantage. They're back on their heels. They've got to refit and they want to stop the counteroffensive that Zelenskyy is doing…I hope that the Biden administration does not put any pressure on Zelenskyy to take a cease-fire to his disadvantage. Let him make that decision by himself. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

