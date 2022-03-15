Newt Gingrich rips Biden's 'timid, cowardly' response to Ukraine: 'We are intimidated by Putin'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich torched President Biden Tuesday for his handling of the Russian invasion into Ukraine, calling him an "utter, embarrassing failure" as the war rages on. Gingrich continued by arguing the approach has been categorized by "cowardice, incompetence, and confusion" as Ukraine pleads for more military aid.

BIDEN'S TIMID LEADERSHIP IN UKRAINE ON FULL DISPLAY IN POLAND MIG FIASCO

NEWT GINGRICH: This is the most timid, cowardly and pathetic administration in modern American history. I mean, there aren't any words to express it. If you watch Kamala Harris in Europe, it was an embarrassment to have that person represent the United States because she's so totally, utterly incompetent, and I think the Europeans have taken our measure. I don't think anybody in Europe looks to the United States right now to provide any leadership of any kind, and I think that Biden is meeting that standard. He's not providing any leadership of any kind. We have enormous capability. We have many very competent people. If they were unleashed, we would in fact end up defeating Putin, and he would end up being driven out of power by his own government. But instead, we are intimidated by him. We're allowing him to get away with war crimes.

WATCH INTERVIEW FROM "THE FAULKNER FOCUS" BELOW: