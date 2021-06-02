Russia and China 'sense weakness' and are testing Biden: Fred Fleitz

Former NSC Chief of Staff Fred Fleitz said Wednesday that U.S. foreign adversaries, such as China and Russia, are testing President Biden and his administration with recent actions, including a cyberattack on American beef companies.

JBS HACK LATEST ESCALATION OF RUSSIA-BASED AGGRESSION AHEAD OF JUNE 16 PUTIN SUMMIT: EXPERTS

FRED FLEITZ: We’re seeing this from a number of U.S. adversaries who are testing President Biden and we’re certainly seeing this with China with their increasing threats to Taiwan. They sense weakness.

I think they’re trying to see how much they can get away with. So either Russia, the Russian government is behind these attacks or they’re just looking the other way while they’re taking place. The Russian government bears some responsibility.

