Russell Brand interviews Coca-Cola whistleblower on Big Food, diabetes drugs: 'Your obesity is their profit'

'We are being poisoned from a rigged food system and the medical system is profiting,' the whistleblower told Brand

By Jeffrey Clark | Fox News
Russell Brand interviews Coca-Cola whistleblower on Big Food, diabetes drugs: 'Your obesity is their profit'

TrueMed Founder Calley Means said that the American public is "being poisoned" as a result of Big Pharma and Big Food working together to fund "miracle" obesity drugs over lasting solutions.

A former Coca-Cola consultant turned whistleblower told comedian Russell Brand that anti-diabetes drug Ozempic, which some have touted as a "miracle" drug, is actually set to make "lifetime" patients out of American children. 

"This is a scandal that I think is the biggest story in the country right now," TrueMed Founder Calley Means told Brand in a video posted Monday. 

"This is not complicated," Means said. 

"We are being poisoned from a rigged food system and the medical system is profiting." 

RUSSELL BRAND INTERVIEWS FAUCI WHISTLEBLOWER ON BIG PHARMA CORRUPTION, FAMILY TIES: ‘MEET THE FAUCIS’

Means called the battle over obesity in America "a public policy reckoning" in a brief phone call with Fox News Digital.

"Are we as a society — when close to 80 percent of Americans are overweight or obese — going to use [government] money on these miracle obesity cures? Or are we actually going to ask why people are getting so fat, why people are getting so sick, why people are getting so depressed, all at the same time?"

The problem is "really based on food," Means told Fox News Digital. 

But Ozempic doesn't actually solve the food problem, the Big Pharma and Big Food whistleblower told Brand on his show. 

"Just last week, [the American Academy of Pediatrics] recommended that every obese and overweight person in this country over 12 gets an obesity drug. This is a lifetime injection. It says on the label for this drug that there are serious and unknown metabolic effects if you go off this drug." 

Ozempic is a semaglutide injection that is designed to help improve insulin sensitivity and weight loss, according to the drug's website.

But some experts have spoken out on the possible side effects of the drug, including on what some are calling "Ozempic face." 

Dr. Marc Siegel reported that the condition typically results from "an overuse of the drug to where you lose weight too quickly. The buccal mucosa – the fat – leaves your face, and you become gaunt looking."

'OZEMPIC FACE?' DR. SIEGEL WARNS OF POPULAR DIABETES DRUG'S BIZARRE SIDE EFFECT 

But obesity also means a huge potential market for Ozempic, Means said. 

"This is projected to be the most expensive drug in American history. We’re literally on track to spend trillions on this drug." 

"It would be much cheaper to just have healthy food for kids," Means added. 

RUSSELL BRAND UNLEASHES ON NEW BIDEN CHIEF OF STAFF JEFF ZIENTS: ‘CRONYISM, CORPORATISM, PROFITEERING’

But the medical establishment, Means argued, has a vested interest in keeping quiet about food-related causes of childhood obesity.

"The medical system is not ringing an alarm bell on childhood diabetes, obesity. They’re profiting from it." 

"We're being gaslighted. It's because of food. If you are metabolically healthy, if you are eating healthy food, if you're at a normal weight, you're very unlikely to die from COVID" or other diseases, Means said. (iStock)

It’s because hospitals, for example, "make money on interventions off people that are sick," Means added. 

The most fundamental health problem in America is a food problem, Means emphasized. 

"We're being gaslighted. It's because of food. If you are metabolically healthy, if you are eating healthy food, if you're at a normal weight, you're very unlikely to die from COVID" or other diseases. 

"We are ignoring the actually simple root cause."

"Your obesity is their profit," Brand said, summing up Big Pharma and Big Food collusion.

A spokesperson for Novo Nordisk, the company behind Ozempic, emphasized that "Ozempic® is not approved for chronic weight management."

"Ozempic® (semaglutide) is FDA-approved for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, to improve blood sugar, along with diet and exercise, and reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events such as heart attack, stroke, or death in adults with type 2 diabetes and known heart disease," Novo Nordisk Media Relations Director Allison Schneider told Fox News Digital in a statement. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to the AAP for additional comment. 

Fox News’ Taylor Penley contributed to this report. 

