Rush Limbaugh's radio timeslot to be filled by Clay Travis, Buck Sexton in new show

Conservative talk show legend Rush Limbaugh's show will be replaced by a pair of "fresh voices" in Buck Sexton and Clay Travis, Premiere Networks announced on Thursday, while noting Limbaugh himself is irreplaceable.

Travis, the 42-year-old founder of the OutKick sports and commentary website, which Fox Corporation acquired earlier this month, and Sexton, a 39-year-old conservative commentator and ex-CIA officer, will team up for "The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show," airing Monday to Friday, 12-3 p.m. ET, beginning June 21.

"We’re not going to replace Rush Limbaugh, we’re going to have an evolution of the show with fresh voices—those that grew up on Rush and admired him," Premiere president Julie Talbott told the Wall Street Journal.

The two experienced radio hosts, who frequently appear on Fox News, hope to cultivate a younger audience while honoring Limbaugh's legacy.

"No one ever replaces a legend, and Rush Limbaugh was the most influential and listened to radio voice across multiple generations," Travis wrote on OutKick Thursday. "But the battles Rush fought aren’t ending. If anything, they’re just becoming more intense. And I think intense and rigorous and intelligent debate has never been more important in this country than it is right now."

Sexton said he and Travis represented a new generation of Americans who are concerned about the country and tired of feeling they can't speak out.

"The most dominant talk radio hosts have been from one generation; Clay and I represent the next phase. We’re going to bring the perspective of two guys who see a country they’re deeply worried about, and a massive audience that needs people who will speak for them," Sexton told the Journal.

Limbaugh, one of the most influential media figures of the past 30 years, died in February at age 70 after a battle with lung cancer.

The radio icon played a consequential role in conservative politics since "The Rush Limbaugh Show" debuted in 1988. Perched behind his Golden EIB (Excellence in Broadcasting) Microphone, Limbaugh spent over three decades as one of the most beloved, as well as polarizing, figures in American media.