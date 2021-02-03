Limbaugh slams Washington Post argument Trump shouldn't have presidential library: 'They're in abject fear'

Syndicated radio host Rush Limbaugh ripped the Washington Post Tuesday after art and architecture critic Philip Kennicott published a column last week demanding that Congress deny former President Donald Trump a presidential library.

Limbaugh argued the piece was emblematic of the "abject fear" on the political left that Trump will return to the public eye untethered to presidential norms.

"It's a long story, it goes on, it's filled with 'blah, blah, blah.' They're deathly afraid that Trump will triumphantly return to public life," Limbaugh said.

"Theyre not going to be able to stop this. They're not going to be able to stop Trump from having a public life, if he wants it."

WASHINGTON POST CRITIC DECLARES TRUMP SHOULD 'NEVER' GET PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY

Contrasting Trump with former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, Kennicott argued that the 45th president does not have the "focus, administrative savvy and financial resources to execute a presidential center."

"That doesn’t mean that Trump won’t try and that, in trying, cause further damage to the country," he added. "That is why Congress should use this moment to reconsider the legislation that helped create and shape the presidential libraries now administered by the National Archives."

"Who are these people to decide if an ex-president deserves a library or not?" Limbaugh asked rhetorically. "If he can raise the money for it, thenn he can have the library."

"Do i need to remind you," the host continued, "the late [Saudi] King Abdullah ... came over and visited George W. Bush for BBQ and stuff at his Texas ranch? If you can raise the money for your library, then it's not up to the Washington Post if you get it or not."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Limbaugh added that the left is further terrified that a Trump Presidential Library and Museum would quickly become one of the most popular tourist attractions in the nation.

"I know you have the 'Clinton Library and Massage Parlor' in Arkansas, but can you imagine what the traffic is? Not much," he said. "They're worried that it would become the biggest tourist attraction in the country, and it would."