Rush Limbaugh: Democrats and media already experiencing 'blowback' over attacks on Trump

Conservative radio talk show Rush Limbaugh said Wednesday that Democrats are already experiencing "blowback" for taking aim against President Trump, including their push for impeachment following allegations concerning the president's phone call with the president of Ukraine.

"Why is Trump at 50 percent, up to 53 now in Rasmussen? The blowback is happening. They just don’t see it," Limbaugh said on his radio show Wednesday, citing recent numbers in a poll often cited by the president.

Democrats initiated an impeachment inquiry Tuesday, following the whistleblower's complaint that Trump had improperly pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

Limbaugh accused the media and Democrats of being "ignorant" when it comes to people who support the president.

"Their media is not telling them about blowback. Their media isn’t reporting what people who disagree with them are saying or doing," Limbaugh said. "They’re ignorant of it."

The radio host added that he believes Democrats and the media are blinded by Trump -- calling them "obsessed" -- because they are unable to remove him from office.

"Hatred is a poison, folks. It is a poison. Thinking about blowback? They’re not thinking about blowback," Limbaugh said.

The conservative host closed his segment by saying he believes the media and Democrats think the entire country feels the same way they do.

"They don’t think anybody likes Trump. They think everybody is as frustrated as they are that Trump is still there," Limbaugh said. "They think everybody hates Trump’s tweets. They think everybody hates the way Trump acts."