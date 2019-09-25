Trump turns tables on Biden amid impeachment push, says Dems threatened Ukraine

President Trump said during a press conference in New York Wednesday that he wants "full transparency" not only over the "so-called whistleblower" allegations leveled against him, but also "from Joe Biden and his son Hunter on the millions of dollars that have been quickly and easily taken out of Ukraine and China."

Trump additionally demanded "transparency from Democrats who went to Ukraine and attempted to force the new president ... to do things that they wanted under the form of political threat. They threatened him if he didn't do things -- now that's what they're accusing me of, but I didn't do it."

The aggressive move signaled that the White House would seek to turn the tables against Democrats who have initiated an impeachment inquiry, following the whistleblower's complaint that Trump had improperly pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Biden. Zelensky, speaking across from Trump just an hour earlier, said he did not feel "pushed" at all in his conversations with the president.

WATCH: UKRAINE PRESIDENT BACKS UP TRUMP, SAYS HE WASN'T PRESSURED

Trump specifically mentioned that CNN reported in May that Democratic Sens. Robert Menendez, Dick Durbin, and Patrick Leahy pushed Ukraine’s top prosecutor not to close four investigations perceived as critical to then-Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe -- and seemingly threatened that their support for U.S. aid to Ukraine was at stake.

The senators wrote in a letter at the time: "In four short years, Ukraine has made significant progress in building [democratic] institutions despite ongoing military, economic, and political pressure from Moscow. We have supported [the] capacity-building process and are disappointed that some in Kyiv appear to have cast aside these [democratic] principles to avoid the ire of President Trump." The senators called for the top prosecutor to “reverse course and halt any efforts to impede cooperation with this important investigation.”

"Senator Chris Murphy literally threatened the president of Ukraine that if he doesn't do things right, they won't have Democrat support in Congress," Trump added.

That was a reference to the Connecticut Democrat's comments at a bipartisan meeting in Kiev earlier this month, when Murphy called U.S. aid the “most important asset” of Ukraine -- then issued a warning.

"I told Zelensky that he should not insert himself or his government into American politics," Murphy said, according to The Hill. "I cautioned him that complying with the demands of the President's campaign representatives to investigate a political rival of the President would gravely damage the U.S.-Ukraine relationship. There are few things that Republicans and Democrats agree on in Washington these days, and support for Ukraine is one of them."

Turning the tables could pay dividends for Republicans ahead of next year's elections. The National Republican Congressional Committee indicated Wednesday that its fundraising was up 608 percent after Democrats' impeachment push, and the Trump reelection campaign and GOP announced they had raised a combined $5 million in just 24 hours.

Trump, accompanied by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, also slammed the media for focusing so heavily on a whistleblower's allegation that he improperly pressured Zelensky for political reasons.

"We've made some fantastic deals, like with Japan, for farmers -- and that doesn't get covered, because you waste your time on nonsense," Trump said.

Trump's comments came shortly after he wrapped up a joint media appearance with Zelensky -- who told reporters that he did not feel "pushed" to investigate Joe Biden.

“We had a great phone call,” Zelensky said earlier, as he sat across from Trump. “It was normal.”

Zelensky's comments did little to quiet a growing call among Democrats to press ahead with the impeachment inquiry announced Tuesday by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Earlier in the day, the White House released a transcript of Trump's July call with Zelensky, showing Trump sought a review of Biden family dealings in the country.

But the transcript also did not demonstrate that Trump leveraged military aid to Ukraine to obtain a "promise" on a Biden investigation, as a report in The Washington Post had claimed. Also on Wednesday, Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire flatly contradicted another report in the Post, and maintained he never considered resigning over the matter.

"The Amazon Washington Post put out a fake article that [Maguire] was going to quit, blaming the White House for something they wouldn't let him talk openly about -- and I was shocked," Trump said at the presser.

The transcript, declassified by Trump a day earlier, indicates that the call – which Trump made from the White House residence -- took place July 25 from 9:03 a.m. to 9:33 a.m. The document begins with the president congratulating Zelensky on his election victory, before asking for a “favor” in the form of Ukraine providing information about the hacking of a Democratic National Committee (DNC) server in 2016 as part of apparent election interference efforts.

UKRAINE TRANSCRIPT SHOWS NO EXPLICIT QUID PRO QUO

Trump referenced CrowdStrike, a cyber firm used by the DNC to investigate the attacks.

Separately, the transcript shows, the president then pushed for a closer look at Biden's own dealings in Ukraine.

READ THE TRANSCRIPT

Joe Biden has acknowledged on camera that, when he was vice president, he successfully pressured Ukraine to fire its top prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, who was investigating the natural gas firm Burisma Holdings — where Hunter Biden was on the board. Shokin himself had separately been accused of corruption.

“There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great,” Trump said in the phone call. “Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it…It sounds horrible to me.”

On Wednesday, just prior to his press conference, Trump tweeted that he had told Republicans he supported a closer look into the matter.

"I have informed @GOPLeader Kevin McCarthy and all Republicans in the House that I fully support transparency on so-called whistleblower information but also insist on transparency from Joe Biden and his son Hunter, on the millions of dollars that have been quickly and easily taken out of Ukraine and China," Trump wrote.

"Additionally, I demand transparency from Democrats that went to Ukraine and attempted to force the new President to do things that they wanted under the form of political threat," he added.

The matter arose because of a whistleblower complaint, and bipartisan efforts are underway for the whistleblower to testify before Congress. Fox News reported on Tuesday that the intelligence community inspector general found the whistleblower had indications of “political bias” in favor of “a rival candidate” of the president -- even as the whistleblower was ultimately deemed "credible.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APPThis is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

Fox News’ Alex Pappas, Ed Henry, Jake Gibson, Catherine Herridge, Kevin Corke and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.