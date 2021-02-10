PHOTOS: Rush Limbaugh through the years
Photos over the years of Rush Limbaugh, American radio personality, conservative political commentator, and author and former television show host
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/02/918/516/SS-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Rush Limbaugh in his studio during his radio show.mark peterson/Corbis via Getty Images, FIlehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/02/918/516/SS-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/02/918/516/SS-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Talk show host Rush Limbaugh preparing for his program at KSEV in Houston.Shepard Sherbell/CORBIS SABA/Corbis via Getty Images, Filehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/02/918/516/SS-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/02/918/516/SS-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Limbaugh making remarks at the National Association of Broadcasters in Philadelphia, in October 2000.William Thomas Cain/Getty Images, Filehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/02/918/516/SS-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/02/918/516/SS-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Limbaugh at San Jose Civic Auditorium in February 2005.John Medina/WireImage, Filehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/02/918/516/SS-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/02/918/516/SS-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Limbaugh speaking in San Jose, Calif, in 2005.John Medina/WireImage, Filehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/02/918/516/SS-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/02/918/516/SS-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Rush Limbaugh speaking during a news conference in Las Vegas in 2010.Ethan Miller/Getty Images, Filehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/02/918/516/SS-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/02/918/516/SS-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Limbaugh looking on from the sideline before a game between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, in 2012.George Gojkovich/Getty Images, Filehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/02/918/516/SS-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/02/918/516/SS-10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Limbaugh before the State of the Union address in February 2020.Drew Angerer/Getty Images, Filehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/02/918/516/SS-10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/02/918/516/SS-9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1First lady Melania Trump awarding Rush Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2020.Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images, Filehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/02/918/516/SS-9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
