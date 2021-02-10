Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

PHOTOS: Rush Limbaugh through the years

Photos over the years of Rush Limbaugh, American radio personality, conservative political commentator, and author and former television show host

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/02/918/516/SS-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Rush Limbaugh in his studio during his radio show.
    mark peterson/Corbis via Getty Images, FIle
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/02/918/516/SS-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Talk show host Rush Limbaugh preparing for his program at KSEV in Houston. 
    Shepard Sherbell/CORBIS SABA/Corbis via Getty Images, File
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/02/918/516/SS-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Limbaugh making remarks at the National Association of Broadcasters in Philadelphia, in October 2000.
    William Thomas Cain/Getty Images, File
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/02/918/516/SS-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Limbaugh at San Jose Civic Auditorium in February 2005.
    John Medina/WireImage, File
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/02/918/516/SS-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Limbaugh speaking in San Jose, Calif, in 2005.
    John Medina/WireImage, File
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/02/918/516/SS-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Rush Limbaugh speaking during a news conference in Las Vegas in 2010.
    Ethan Miller/Getty Images, File
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/02/918/516/SS-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Limbaugh looking on from the sideline before a game between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, in 2012.
    George Gojkovich/Getty Images, File
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/02/918/516/SS-10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Limbaugh before the State of the Union address in February 2020.
    Drew Angerer/Getty Images, File
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/02/918/516/SS-9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    First lady Melania Trump awarding Rush Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2020.
    Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images, File
Image 1 of 8

Recommended