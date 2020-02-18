Rush Limbaugh claims 'Bloomberg is buying everybody' and fueled by 'jealousy' toward Trump

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh accused Democratic presidential contender and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Tuesday of "buying everybody" and buying his way into Wednesday's debate in Nevada.

"Bloomberg is buying everybody. He’s buying silence. He’s buying support. We’ve never seen anything like this. We’ve never seen this kind of money in politics," Limbaugh said on his radio show. "Bloomberg has already spent more than entire presidential campaigns go through. He’s bought his way into the Democrat Party debate tomorrow night."

Bloomberg qualified for the debate by garnering 19 percent support in a Marist, Newshour and NPR/PBS poll, the fourth national poll to put him above the 10 percent mark since Jan. 15. That means the billionaire, who has spent more than $400 million of his fortune on advertising, meets the polling threshold set by the DNC for the debate.

Limbaugh said that Democrats are ignoring past controversial comments by Bloomberg because they are "obsessed" with beating President Trump before warning supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., that he could be "bought" as well.

"He [Bloomberg] is forcing all these Democrats to ignore what he has said about minorities, what he said about the elderly, what he has said about women. It is stunning the Democrats are allowing all of this to happen because they are so obsessed with beating Donald Trump that they’ll take anybody who can do it," Limbaugh said. "And I’m gonna tell you Crazy Bernie people something too. You may not want to hear this, but your guy can be bought off too. How do you think he went whimpering away so quietly in 2016?"

Limbaugh added: "Bloomberg is so insidiously jealous of Trump ... you can’t understand it and you can’t fathom it. He is so jealous of Trump that he’s willing to spend more than you and I could ever conceive of having in a bid to unseat Trump."

Limbaugh also warned that a Bloomberg nomination could tear apart the Democratic Party.

"And the Democrats, if they go ahead and they follow through and this guy gets their nomination, you wait," Limbaugh said. "This is gonna tear that party apart."