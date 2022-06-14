Expand / Collapse search
Border security
Published

DHS set to punish Border Patrol agents accused in Haitian migrant ‘whipping’ incident

The Border Patrol agents' charges are said to be 'administrative violations'

By Bradford Betz , Bill Melugin | Fox News
Biden and Mayorkas are 'almost treasonous' in their handling of border security Video

Former acting ICE Director Thomas Homan sounds off on 'The Ingraham Angle' after breaking reports of DHS' latest policy regarding illegal immigrants.

The Department of Homeland Security is preparing to discipline "multiple" horseback Border Patrol agents involved in the infamous "whipping" incident of Haitian migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border back in September. 

U.S. Customs and Border Protection mounted officers attempt to contain migrants as they cross the Rio Grande from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, into Del Rio, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. 

U.S. Customs and Border Protection mounted officers attempt to contain migrants as they cross the Rio Grande from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, into Del Rio, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.  (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)

A federal source told Fox News an announcement on the matter is expected within the coming days. 

The source said that DHS will be putting forth proposals to discipline the agents who will have a chance to respond to the charges. The charges, Fox News is told, are "administrative violations," and do not amount to criminal conduct. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

