Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Sen. Rubio skeptical of report on nuclear secrets kept at Mar-a-Lago: Feds 'strategically leaking information'

Rubio tells 'Fox & Friends' Trump raid details being released to shape political narrative

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Marco Rubio: This is going damage to our country Video

Marco Rubio: This is going damage to our country

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., explains why leaks from the FBI and the Justice Department regarding the Trump Mar-a-Lago raid are a slippery slope

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday he's initially skeptical of a report that details of a foreign country's nuclear secrets were being stored by former President Trump at Mar-a-Lago. Rubio accused the FBI and Justice Department of "strategically leaking information [to the media] that can't be rebutted" since the August raid.

DETAILS OF FOREIGN COUNTRY'S NUCLEAR CAPABILITIES AMONG DOCUMENTS FBI SEIZED FROM MAR-A-LAGO: REPORT

MARCO RUBIO: Well, let's break this down. Again, we really don't know, let's understand that all of this information is coming from one side and one place, and is the FBI and the Justice Department. And they are leaking to the media. So generally when there's an investigation by the FBI or Justice Department, they're not even acknowledging there is an investigation, much less leaking. These people every single day are strategically leaking information that can't be rebutted, by the way, or in any way analyzed for any reason. And that's politics: to influence the narrative. And so I'm, first of all, very skeptical of that.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW BELOW:

Marco Rubio: The FBI is strategically leaking information Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.