Details of foreign country's nuclear capabilities among documents FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago: report

Documents the FBI seized in its raid of former President Donald Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago included information about a foreign country's nuclear capabilities, the Washington Post has reported.

Among the materials taken by federal authorities, people familiar told the Post, was a document that provided descriptions of the other nation's military defenses, including nuclear.

Fox News reached out to the FBI, the Justice Department, and an attorney for Trump for comment, but none immediately responded.

The document is among more than 100 with classified information taken in the August 8 raid. This is in addition to more than 200 that Trump and his team had previously turned over earlier this year.

FEDERAL JUDGE ORDERS APPOINTMENT OF SPECIAL MASTER TO REVIEW SEIZED TRUMP RECORDS

The Post's sources did not give much information about the document in question. They did not reveal which foreign government was involved, nor where at Trump's home the document was located at the time the FBI recovered it.

TRUMP FBI RAID: DOJ RELEASES MORE DETAILS ON DOCUMENTS TAKEN FROM MAR-A-LAGO

Trump attorney Christopher Kise criticized leaks about the investigation, saying they "continue with no respect for the process nor any regard for the real truth," which "does not serve well the interests of justice."

Kise added that a "responsible course of action here would be for someone — anyone — in the government to exercise leadership and control."

The Post's report follows a federal judge's decision to appoint an independent special master to go through the seized documents to review them for information protected by attorney-client privilege or executive privilege. Judge Aileen M. Cannon's decision came after the DOJ revealed their privilege review team had already gone through the documents and found a "limited" number of documents they found to be privileged.