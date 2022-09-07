Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

FBI
Published

Details of foreign country's nuclear capabilities among documents FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago: report

It is unknown which foreign country the document recovered at Mar-a-Lago discussed

Ronn Blitzer
By Ronn Blitzer | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Documents the FBI seized in its raid of former President Donald Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago included information about a foreign country's nuclear capabilities, the Washington Post has reported.

Among the materials taken by federal authorities, people familiar told the Post, was a document that provided descriptions of the other nation's military defenses, including nuclear.

Fox News reached out to the FBI, the Justice Department, and an attorney for Trump for comment, but none immediately responded.

The document is among more than 100 with classified information taken in the August 8 raid. This is in addition to more than 200 that Trump and his team had previously turned over earlier this year.

FEDERAL JUDGE ORDERS APPOINTMENT OF SPECIAL MASTER TO REVIEW SEIZED TRUMP RECORDS

Trump attorney: Appointment of special master was a 'great win' Video

The Post's sources did not give much information about the document in question. They did not reveal which foreign government was involved, nor where at Trump's home the document was located at the time the FBI recovered it.

TRUMP FBI RAID: DOJ RELEASES MORE DETAILS ON DOCUMENTS TAKEN FROM MAR-A-LAGO

Former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. 

Former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.  (Charles Trainor Jr./Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Trump attorney Christopher Kise criticized leaks about the investigation, saying they "continue with no respect for the process nor any regard for the real truth," which "does not serve well the interests of justice."

Kise added that a "responsible course of action here would be for someone — anyone — in the government to exercise leadership and control." 

Andy McCarthy on FBI raid: Warrant wants evidence of mishandling classified information Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Post's report follows a federal judge's decision to appoint an independent special master to go through the seized documents to review them for information protected by attorney-client privilege or executive privilege. Judge Aileen M. Cannon's decision came after the DOJ revealed their privilege review team had already gone through the documents and found a "limited" number of documents they found to be privileged.

More from Politics