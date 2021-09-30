Karl Rove: Democrats will lose the House in 2022, the question is by how much

Fox News contributor and political strategist Karl Rove joined "America's Newsroom" on Thursday, and gave his analysis on the potential political fallout from President Biden's massive spending plan. Host Bill Hemmer pointed out Biden's sinking poll numbers in key states.

RONNY JACKSON: NANCY PELOSI, DEMS THINK THE AMERICAN PEOPLE ARE 'COMPLETE IDIOTS'

BILL HEMMER: This is amazing stuff here now. The state of Colorado came out with a poll, a state that Biden won by 14 points. His approval rating in Colorado is at 42%. North Carolina, that was razor thin, he is 38%. In Texas, a state Trump won by nine points, he is at 32%. Iowa, a state Trump won by 10 points, he is at 31%. I don’t know what else is underneath there but none of that sounds good for a president who has been in office for eight and a half months.

KARL ROVE: No. In fact, if you look at it, it is not just those states. … He is underwater nationwide and underwater in critical battleground states that will decide the outcome of the 2022 Senate races and he is going to be underwater in critical battleground congressional districts. The Democrats will lose the House of Representatives no ifs, ands, or buts about it. The question is how many seats they will lose.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW